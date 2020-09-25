Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (SEPTEMBER 25, 2020) (ATLETICO MADRID HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL)

1. VARIOUS OF LUIS SUAREZ BEING DRIVEN TO MEDICAL CENTRE

2. MEDICAL CENTRE

3. SUAREZ IN CORRIDOR

4. SUAREZ WAVES

5. VARIOUS OF SUAREZ UNDERGOING TESTS

6. SUAREZ POSING FOR PHOTOGRAPHS WITH MEDICAL TEAM

STORY: Luis Suarez has signed a two-year deal with Atletico Madrid after passing his medical with the club on Friday (September 25) following his switch from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Suarez, 33, joined Atletico on a free transfer after Barca agreed to rescind his contract with one year left although the Madrid side will pay the Catalans up to six million euros in bonuses.

"With the arrival of Suarez Atletico gets a great goalscorer with a wealth of experience in Europe who has always been characterised for his commitment on the pitch and considered one of the best in the world in his position," said Atleti's statement.

Suarez, who scored 16 La Liga goals for Barca last season, took his first training session with Atletico on Friday and could make his debut in Sunday's home match against Granada.

($1 = 0.8610 euros)

(Production: Andy Ragg)