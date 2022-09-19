Stylish Guinea Pigs Take a Ride on Toy Mercedes

An adorable guinea pig duo took a tiny Mercedes out for ride in Quebec recently, with a video of the pair’s mini voyage shared to Instagram.

Footage taken by Melissa Trihey, from Montreal, shows two of her pet guinea pigs looking unbelievably cool in shades as they lounge in a pint-sized remote-controlled car.

“Buster & Clarence are feeling the heat today,” Trihey joked in the post.

Trihey regularly documents the adventures of her four-legged friends on the @Furballsinc Instagram account. Credit: @Furballsinc via Storyful