Stunning Storm Cloud Looms Over Kansas Countryside

A stunning storm cloud loomed over Dighton, Kansas, on March 22, with the impressive sight caught on camera by Kansas native, and storm chaser, Dustin Hessman.

Hessman’s footage shows the storm cloud moving across the sky as he drives alongside it.

The storm had been flagged by the National Weather Service as having the potential to produce “nickel size hail and 50 mph winds.”

Talking with Storyful, Hessman said he was “very surprised with how the storm turned out,” owing to the conditions.

The “local storm chase,” he said was undertaken “with a very marginal setup atmospherically,” yet produced a dramatic scene. Credit: Dustin Hessman via Storyful