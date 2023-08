A series of four meteors streaking across the night sky as part of the Perseids meteor shower was filmed in Puerto Rico on August 13.

Video filmed by Frankie Lucena shows the meteors descend through a starry sky in bright bursts.

The 2023 Perseid meteor shower peaked between the night of August 12 and morning of August 13, with 50 to 75 visible meteors per hour forecasted. Credit: Frankie Lucena via Storyful