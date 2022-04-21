Stunning Footage Shows Tourist Swimming Alongside Sea Turtle in Maldives

One lucky tourist had the chance to get up close and personal with a majestic sea turtle while diving in the Maldives earlier this year.

Stunning underwater footage captured by Rizkhan Mohamed from Shadow Palm Tours shows diver Ana Hernaandez Sarriaa swimming alongside the turtle during a trip to the Maldives in February.

The company often shares both underwater as well as drone footage shot off the coast of the popular archipelagic state to its Instagram page. Credit: shadowpalmmaldives via Storyful