Stunning drone footage of starling murmuration in England
Check out this incredible footage of a murmuration of starlings in flight in England. Amazing!
Italy and Portugal were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket Friday, meaning at least one of them will miss next year's tournament in Qatar.
Claude Julien has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for a pair of international events next month.
A new variant identified in South Africa prompted a travel ban by the UK and a scramble from athletes competing in the country.
Diego Sanchez appears to be in a tough battle after contracting COVID-19.
The Toronto Raptors can finish their six game road trip at 3-3 with a win vs. the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Evander Kane's return is looming, which creates a perplexing situation for fantasy hockey managers.
With the Raptors nearing full health for the first time this season, Nick Nurse will have plenty of options to experiment with.
Tom Brady has a great argument for this season's MVP award.
Maple Leafs fans have been calling for Josh Ho-Sang to be called up following his impressive start with the Marlies.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Get a boost to your fantasy hoops lineups with our waiver wire recommendations heading into Week 7.
More than 38 million fans tuned in for Raiders-Cowboys,
One of the NFL's top defenses just lost a major player.
Titans rookie cornerback Elijah Molden frequently talks to his father, Alex, a first-round pick by New Orleans in the 1996 draft, about football for advice. When it comes to making a trip to a new stadium on the road like Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sunday, that’s not the type of scouting information the rookie wants from his father. “I mean, there’s really only a handful of teams where he didn’t play,” Molden said. His father played 98 games over seven seasons, the first five in New Orlea
Simoni Lawrence and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats don't need to be reminded about what's at stake. Hamilton hosts the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division semifinal Sunday. And with the Grey Cup game scheduled for Tim Hortons Field on Dec. 12. the Ticats are attempting to become the first team to capture the CFL title at home since the 2013 Saskatchewan Roughriders. Adding to the of anticipation is the fact that CFL teams didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think it (chance to win
Need fantasy hockey lineup help? Our waiver wire pickup suggestions can give you a boost.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick will spend Sunday afternoon on the field in Cincinnati and not on their phones back in Pittsburgh. Neither player was listed on Friday's injury report, clearing the way for their return after they spent last Sunday on their couches watching a fitful 41-37 loss on the road to the Chargers. Watt missed the fourth game of his career while nursing hip and knee injuries suffered during an ugly tie against Detroit on Nov. 14. Fitzpatrick sat out for t
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The quarterback path taken by the Chicago Bears this season has not quite been one coach Matt Nagy anticipated in preseason. After the effective performance given by veteran Andy Dalton in the last two games, the Bears believe they at least have a viable standby as starter Justin Fields sits because of a painful rib injury — and there is no QB budding controversy. Nagy on Friday described Fields’ injury for the first time. “I can confirm him having cracked ribs,” Nagy sa