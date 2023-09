A stunning red aurora decorated the starry sky in South Indian Lake, Manitoba, on September 12.

Video shot by RJ Roldan from below the aurora shows the pillars shift from red to green.

“I am super happy to witness this red aurora borealis with my very own naked eyes. Glad the camera captured it!” said Roldan. Credit: @rjayroldan via Storyful

