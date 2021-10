The aurora borealis lit up the night sky over Alberta, Canada, on the night of October 29-30.

Timelapse footage taken by Laszlo Szojka shows the thin veils of the aurora dancing over Thunder Lake in Alberta on Friday evening and early on Saturday morning.

The NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm watch for October 30 and 31, saying a coronal mass ejection (CME) from a solar flare would hit the atmosphere. Credit: Laszlo Szojka via Storyful