Stunning Aurora Borealis Captured From Airplane Over Canada

A Canadian photographer captured mesmerizing timelapse footage of the northern lights while on an airplane flying over Manitoba.

Photographer Siv Heang Tav said she was on a flight from Toronto to Calgary when she filmed the Aurora Borealis in the early hours of May 2.

“I was lucky to be able to capture the aurora from above,” Tav told Storyful.

“Shooting from an airplane window is challenging to manage the turbulence, cabin lighting, and window reflection,” she added. Credit: Siv Heang Tav via Storyful