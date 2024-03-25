Stumpy, a Cherry Blossom That Has Become a Viral Sensation, Faces Removal in D.C.
“Stumpy has captured the hearts of residents and visitors alike with its remarkable story of survival against all odds," an online petition to save the tree reads
A program that helps Albertans identify signs of wild pigs is helping get rid of some of the destructive animals in the province. Reported sightings of wild boars have doubled in the three years since the launch of a public information program called Squeal on Pigs, said Megan Evans, executive director of the Alberta Invasive Species Council.The reports are relayed to a team of trappers, jointly hired by the Alberta government and Alberta Pork in November 2020. According to the province, 314 pig
A female killer whale that beached on northern Vancouver Island died on Saturday despite efforts by the community to push the mammal back into the water. Video of the incident, which occurred near the village of Zeballos on the island's northwest coast, shows dozens of people trying to save the stranded orca. The female orca was stranded on shore in the Little Espinosa Inlet, about six kilometres southwest of the village, at low tide while a calf swam nearby, said Florence Bruce of the Ehattesah
Wildlife officials are investigating a mountain lion attack in California that left one man dead and another severely injured. It's the first fatal mountain lion attack in the state in 20 years, officials said.
A multi-day snow event is underway across northwestern Ontario, where 30-40 cm of snow may lead to extremely difficult travel and potential road closures
With the federal carbon tax on consumers losing political support by the day, New Brunswick's Green leader says it's time to shift the debate to the pricing system for large industrial polluters.David Coon says a recent report on climate policies shows that it's the most effective way to lower greenhouse gas emissions, so the province's regime should be toughened. The study by the Canadian Climate Institute says the carbon tax on large emitters could yield emissions reductions six times as large
RENO, Nev. (AP) — In what will be a tiny big-game hunt for some of the largest animals in North America, Nevada is planning its first-ever moose hunting season this fall. Wildlife managers say explosive growth in Nevada moose numbers over the past five years, increasing to a population of more than 100, justifies the handful of harvests planned. Scientists say the experiment of sorts should also provide a real-time peek at how the complexities of climate change affect wildlife, and why these maj
At least 11 people were injured in a Russian drone raid on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight that also blacked out parts of neighboring Odessa, farther to the west.
Winter storm warnings span northwestern Ontario for a long-duration snowfall event that could bring between 40-50+ cm of snow this week. Road closures are possible
Parts of Nova Scotia continued to be without power into Sunday evening as the province dealt with the aftermath of heavy rainfall and winds.As of 4:30 p.m., there were 203 outages affecting about 3,700 customers.Earlier in the day about 14,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power, in the Halifax, Annapolis Valley, Lunenburg, Yarmouth, Truro and Antigonish areas, among others.In Halifax, high winds knocked down a tree at Robie Street and North Street.MORE TOP STORIES
A race to save an orphaned orca calf was underway Sunday on northern Vancouver Island. The calf's mother became beached and drowned despite efforts to save her.
American researchers were on the hunt for new species in fish markets, according to a study.
The storm parade continues across Eastern Canada, with days of rain and some icy precipitation threatening parts of the region. Brace for localized flooding and power outages
An estimated 160,000 trees in Vancouver’s Stanley Park are being cut down because of a looper moth caterpillar infestation. Some experts say the tree cull is necessary, but there’s concern it’s too many trees and could create wildfire corridors.
ZABALLOS, BRITISH COLUMBIA — A British Columbia marine research group says a female killer whale died Saturday after being stranded in shallow water near the Village of Zeballos on the west side of Vancouver Island. The Marine Education & Research Society says in a social media post that the animal has been identified as a Bigg's killer whale, given the designation of T109A3, who was born in 2009 and had a calf in 2022. The society says there was an intense effort to save the whale, which was li
SPRAKEBUELL, Germany (AP) — The wind gusting across north German farm country brings much to the village of Sprakebuell: fog and rain from the sea, the occasional migrating stork, the faint smell of manure in the newly fertilized fields. And perhaps best of all, money — from selling the electricity generated by the wind turbines studding the flat green fields stretching out to the North Sea. A slice of the cash goes to the villagers themselves, with the local buy-in making this windy farming enc
As the storm lingers, power outage risk continues in Atlantic Canada, impacting communities across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the situation and its evolving impacts.
Staff say they are processing the loss of their beloved friend Otto at Colchester Zoo.
Slick roads and slow travel will continue across Alberta as Saturday’s snow spills straight into Sunday
EDMONTON — Bodies and minds are just as affected by climate change as sea ice and forests, says University of Alberta scientist Sherilee Harper. "Climate change impacts everything we care about," she said. "It's not just an environmental issue." That's why Harper, along with 30 or so colleagues from disciplines as wide-ranging as economics and epidemiology, have banded together into what she calls Canada's first university hub to shift the view of climate change from an environmental problem to