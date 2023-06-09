Study shows Selmon Extension reduces crashes, curbs traffic

For regional travelers and local business commuters alike, navigating South Tampa hasn’t always been a breeze—especially during early morning rush hour. But the Selmon Extension’s toll lane across Gandy Boulevard is helping to alleviate some of the frustration a lot of drivers feel. Before the 1.9-mile Selmon Extension opened in 2021, there was a huge problem across the Tampa Bay area. Regional drivers struggled to travel even local distances efficiently without major incidents.