The Canadian Press

More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death. Data from Statistics Canada shows an increase in mortality among men as driving the rise in deaths to 311,640 — an increase of one per cent from the previous year. The life expectancy also fell once again from 81.7 years to 81.6 years. It had decreased in 2020 by 0.6 years. StatCan says that while cancer and heart disease remain the top two leading c