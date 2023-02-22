Study shows number of structures lost in wildfires is outpacing area burned
A new study shows wildfires are becoming more destructive.
A new study shows wildfires are becoming more destructive.
Cindy Camponovo met her husband, Massimiliano, in 2011 when she was a 26-year-old bar maid and he was her 38-year-old manager
Alexandra Daddario just dropped a mirror selfie on Instagram showing off her sculpted abs and legs in a bra and briefs. Alex loves acupuncture and hot yoga.
Lily-Rose Depp channels Kate Moss and looks incredible in topless photos for new i-D magazine shoot.
President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned Moldova's sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops. The decree, which included a Moldova component, outlined Russia's foreign policy 11 years ago which assumed Moscow's closer relations with the European Union and the United States. The order revoking the 2012 document was published on the Kremlin's website and states that the decision was taken to "ensure the national interests of Russia in connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations".
"Literally an angel," big sister Khloé commented.
Russia lost one of its most devastating battlefield weapons when Ukraine launched a bloody Valentine's Day attack on forces stuck in a minefield.
Royal couple were sent up in the latest episode of adult animated series
This universally loved footwear find is one to watch.
The fallout from Donald Trump’s call to pressure Georgia’s elections chief was swift
REUTERSRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call for a “national divorce” that separates “red states and blue states” has provoked fierce criticism from President Joe Biden’s White House.“Congresswoman Greene’s comments are sick, divisive, and alarming to hear from a member of the House Oversight and Homeland Security Committees,” said White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson, in a response to Greene exclusively shared with The Daily Beast.Once a pariah in the House Republican ranks who was removed fro
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Joe Gorga, hit the islands for a vacation with friends
Kelly Clarkson came to Valerie Bertinelli’s defense after a Twitter troll body-shamed her. A person called Bertinelli “chubby,” and the stars responded with grace.
The firebrand GOP lawmaker has been cozying up to Republican leaders and landed plum assignments on House committees this year.
‘America Last!!!’ cries far-right Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene
Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.
There’s a Latvian group wandering about Parliament. The MPs stand or hold doors for them because they assume it’s President Whatever and his beautiful wife Thingumy, but close-up they have the look of a Eurovision entry circa 1991: very theatrical hair. I’m worried they’ve been misidentified at Heathrow.
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak hinted about leaving the game show before ABC renewed the puzzle series for five more seasons. Read the latest show news and how fans reacted.
Vladimir Putin is calling in his few remaining international allies in his latest push for victory in Ukraine. Foremost among these is China, which last year proclaimed that its friendship with Moscow had “no limits” and “no forbidden areas of cooperation”. Now that cooperation may extend to the military equipment necessary for a Russian victory.
The victims ranged in age from 5 to 17. Seven males and two females were hurt after gunfire broke out at the Columbus, Georgia, gas station.
Russian state media websites broadcasting Vladimir Putin's address went offline for periods on Tuesday. A hacker group said it was responsible.