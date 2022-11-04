Study: Permanent daylight saving time would reduce deer crashes
A new report shows making daylight saving time permanent could significantly cut down the number of crashes involving deer. Each year, state police around the country respond to thousands of calls for vehicle crashes involving deer. A majority of the calls occur after an hour is lost due to daylight saving time, raising a question: If daylight saving time was year-round, would it make a difference? According to a new study in the journal "Current Biology," if the U.S. kept daylight saving time year-round, drivers would hit and kill 37,000 fewer deer each year, which would mean 33 fewer human deaths and more than 2,000 fewer injuries. It would also save drivers $1.2 billion.