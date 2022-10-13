Study: Health, economic burden associated with aircraft noise
Marylanders who live near Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport may be bearing a costly health burden, according to a new study out of the University of Maryland. In the neighborhood just south of BWI-Marshall Airport, airplanes are constantly flying over and a new study finds that all that noise may cause some health concerns. As planes take off over the Munson Heights neighborhood, people like Judy Rice say they have some sky-high concerns.