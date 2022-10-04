Study: COVID-19 vaccines linked to temporary menstruation changes

Nearly two years since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, a study from the British Medical Journal reported a link between COVID-19 vaccines and temporary slightly longer menstrual cycles. The study took two groups, one vaccinated and the other unvaccinated. Of the vaccinated group, it was found that the vaccinated individuals had an increase in cycle length, about less than one day in change compared to the unvaccinated individuals. There was also no change in the length of bleeding. The authors looked at nearly 20,000 people, who recorded their data using the app Natural Cycles between Oct. 1, 2020, and Nov. 7, 2021.