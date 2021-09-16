Students Wade Through Flooded Carpark as Tropical Storm Nicholas Hits Louisiana

Heavy rain brought on by Tropical Storm Nicholas swept through parts of Baton Rouge in Louisiana, causing some areas to flood on September 15.

This footage, filmed by Harris Quadir, who said it was taken near Louisiana State University, shows people wading through a parking lot inundated with water, as more rain is dumped on them.

The National Weather Service warned that further flooding could continue through to Friday, as between 2 to 5 inches of rain was expected to fall across the region. Credit: Harris Quadir via Storyful