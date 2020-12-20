Students surprise San Francisco teacher with a touching thank you
Students in Jaclyn Alagna's English class coordinated a show of gratitude during Thursday's virtual lesson
BARCELONA, Spain — Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Eibar on Sunday, keeping the defending champions level on points with Atlético Madrid at the top of the Spanish league.Zinedine Zidane’s side is behind leader Atlético on goal difference. Atlético has played two fewer games than Madrid. The city rivals are three points ahead of Real Sociedad and eight points ahead of Barcelona, which is in fifth place behind Villarreal.Benzema opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he controlled an expert pass from Rodrygo before knocking the ball past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.The French striker assisted Luka Modric in the 12th after he dribbled around a defender and found the Croatia midfielder arriving unmarked at the edge of the area. Modric fired a right-footed strike into the upper part of the net.Eibar stayed true to coach José Mendilibar’s playing style of pressuring high up the field, and what looked like a possible Madrid rout became an entertaining contest.Kike García got Eibar back in the game in the 28th when the striker scored a brilliant strike from outside the area, curling a long shot beyond the reach of Thibaut Courtois and inside the far post.Both attacks continued to create scoring chances but the defences kept the score from moving until stoppage time.Moments after Sergio Ramos blocked a chance by Eibar’s Pedro Vigas, an attack at the other end saw Lucas Vázquez beat Dmitrovic to seal Madrid's fourth win in a row.“Our first 20 minutes were spectacular, we got the ball out well from the back, we moved well, and when these players are playing like this, it looks easy,” Zidane said. “But it is normal that we had our difficulties. This is a tough place to play and against a rival that never lets up in its pressure.”MISSING FANSEibar remained winless at home in eight matches at Ipurúa Stadium. But as shown by its feisty performance against Madrid, 14th-place Eibar has proven very tough to beat in recent weeks. It entered the match unbeaten in six games, a run in which it conceded only two goals.For Kike, Eibar is just not the same team at home without its supporters. Spain has not allowed fans into matches since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March.“We don’t have our people with us. They are our fuel,” García said after his impressive goal failed to end his team's perplexingly bad record at home.“Last year we were strong at home and had difficulties on the road, now we are missing our fans very much. We hope that this is over soon and things get back to normal.”SOLDADO STRIKESRoberto Soldado scored two early goals in Granada's 2-0 win over Real Betis.The veteran striker converted a penalty earned by Luis Suárez in the 14th before adding a second goal in the 20th.Granada rose to sixth, level with Barcelona on points. The Andalusian club visits Madrid on Wednesday.“We will try to win our next game at Real Madrid,” Soldado said. “We will go for it with everything we’ve got, believing that our hard work and our playing style can let us take the three points.”CELTA ON THE RISEBrais Méndez netted twice to ensure Celta Vigo maintained its convincing turnaround since Argentine Eduardo Coudet took over the team last month. Its 2-0 win over Alavés was its fourth in a row and lifted it into eighth place.GETAFE WINSGetafe beat Cádiz 2-0 on the road to end a seven-round winless streak.Juan “Cucho” Hernández dipped a long strike just under the bar to open for Getafe. Nemanja Maksimovic added a second goal late.SECOND TIER, FIRST CLASSRaúl de Tomás scored an eye-popping goal to help Espanyol take the lead of Spain’s second tier.The striker flipped the ball over the head of a defender before unleashing a strike from near the middle of the field that went over the Almeria goalkeeper.De Tomás also converted a penalty in the 2-1 win.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard made his final punch count Sunday.When it landed, Houston was finished — again.Philip Rivers threw a tiebreaking touchdown pass to Zach Pascal with 1:47 left and Leonard forced Keke Coutee to fumble with 19 seconds to go, sealing Indy's 27-20 victory over Houston. Bobby Okereke recovered the skittering ball in the end zone for the Colts' second win in three weeks over the Texans — in almost the exact same way.“I always say pressure does one of two things -- it busts pipes or it makes diamonds," Leonard said. “I’m the kind of guy who, when the pressure's there, I want to make the play. Luckily today, I was in the right place to make the play."He's been making an impact for three seasons, but this game-saving turnover might be his most important play yet.The Colts (10-4) have won three straight, remain tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South and move a little closer to the Titans in division record, the second tiebreaker. Tennessee beat Detroit on Sunday.And it may have given Leonard some points in the friendly competition between himself and Indy's other starting linebackers — Anthony Walker, who recovered the bad snap two weeks ago in Houston to preserve a 26-20 victory, and Okereke, who followed suit in Sunday's rematch. Both turnovers were in the red zone.“I don’t know that I’ve seen that happen before," said Rivers, a 17-year NFL veteran. “Both of them come down to our defence getting a turnover in the final minute."For Houston (4-10), it's yet another inexplicable chapter in a wild and frustrating season.Two weeks ago, Watson was virtually inconsolable when he failed to corral the bad snap, letting defensive tackle Grover Stewart knock the ball away from him.On Sunday, Watson found himself in a different role: consoler.“Plays like that happen and it just didn’t go our way," he said. “He (Coutee) almost split it. It just got knocked out. He’s going to be fine and we’ve just got to push forward.”That won't be easy after this one, thoughThe Texans rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to tie the score at 20 midway through the fourth quarter.Rivers broke the tie by finding Pascal in the flat. Pascal turned up the field, barrelling toward the goal line before stretching his arms across and hitting the pylon.“I knew it was going to be one-on-one for the end zone, so I just tried to make a play," Pascal said.Watson answered by marching the Texans to the Colts 21. But after connecting with Coutee for 14 yards on third-and-11, Leonard's knockout punch sent the loose ball rolling into the end zone where Okereke pounced on it.Rivers finished 22 of 28 with 228 yards and two scores. Jonathan Taylor had 16 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.Watson was 33 of 41 with 373 yards and two touchdowns. David Johnson had 11 receptions for 106 yards in his first action since coming off the COVID-19 list and Coutee had five catches for 53 yards and one score before the fumble.HE'S BACKIndianapolis was thrilled to have punter Rigoberto Sanchez back in action less than three weeks after he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour. Sanchez wants to keep details about the location private.He couldn't contain his excitement, either. As the last player introduced before the game, he pumped his arms and blowing kisses to the crowd.“It was really an electric moment out there," Sanchez said.He initially became concerned when he struggled warming up to do kickoff duty at practice Nov. 25. He was advised to undergo an MRI, which detected the tumour. Sanchez punted in that week's game, a loss to Tennessee. The next day he announced he was having surgery Dec. 1.The Colts were missing linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi. Team officials said Saturday that Brogonzi would stay home because of “COVID-19 related reasons."INJURY REPORTTexans: Houston started the day without two key running backs — Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise — because of injuries then lost right tackle Tytus Howard (concussion) in the second quarter. The Texans said Howard will spend Sunday night in an Indianapolis hospital for precautionary reasons.Colts: Receiver Marcus Johnson left in the first half with an injured quad and did not return.MILESTONE MARKERSRivers started his 238th consecutive game and tied Tony Gonzalez for No. 8 on the league's career starts list. He also threw two TD passes, giving him 419 in his career — one short of tying Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fifth all-time.Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made all three extra point attempts to give him a franchise rookie record 38 — two more than Jim O'Brien made in 1970. O'Brien also made the Super Bowl-winning field goal with 9 seconds to go that season.UP NEXTTexans: Host Cincinnati next Sunday.Colts: Visits Pittsburgh next Sunday___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMichael Marot, The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — Doug Marrone’s holiday wish list contains only one item. Much like a harried parent searching in vain for a hard-to-locate gift, it’s been an elusive prize for his scuffling Jacksonville Jaguars.“This team has been going through a lot and is trying hard,” the Jaguars coach said after a 40-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday, the team's 13th consecutive defeat. “The greatest gift we can all give to each other is the gift of winning a football game.”With two weeks to go, there's no need to review each and every lopsided loss, especially this one. What's the point? Best to turn their attention to next week's matchup with the Chicago Bears.“Last home game," Marrone said. “Really trying to put this game behind us quickly and move forward."Marrone has started three different quarterbacks, none with great success. Gardner Minshew got the chance to run the offence from the outset Sunday for the first time since October, and he experienced mixed results.Minshew went 22 for 29 for 226 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and didn't impress Marrone enough to get the green light to start again next week.“I'm not going to comment on that right now," Marrone said.It's been tough for the coach to watch his players and coaches work hard during the week only to end up trudging to the locker room late Sunday afternoon.“It’s tough," Marrone said. “When you see guys trying and giving everything they have, and here we are having lost all these games, I don’t think about myself. I think about these coaches and players."Minshew probably realized it was going to be a long day when he was buried in the end zone for a safety on the Jaguars' second offensive play. It didn't get much better during a first half in which Jacksonville gained only 61 yards and trailed 26-0.In the second half, with victory virtually impossible, the Jaguars set out to iron out the kinks one series at a time. They scored on their first possession of the third quarter, but the second march ended with a sack and a fumble at the Baltimore 14.“We were just trying to score on that drive," Minshew said. “At halftime, we said we’re not going to look at this statistically, forget the score, we’re going to try to get little wins where we can. That’s what we tried to do in the second half.”In the end, the Jaguars came out on the short end of another blowout.Time to look ahead. Again. Why linger on this stinker of a game?“We’re definitely going to try to put it behind us," Minshew said. “I think there’s an opportunity to learn from it, as there is with every game. But man, we have to move forward, find a sense of optimism and belief that we can go win these next two.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDavid Ginsburg, The Associated Press
