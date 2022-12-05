Students protest against Chinese uni's COVID rules

STORY: Reuters was able to verify the location of the protest, by comparing signage on the building and its characteristics with file images. Weather in Wuhan seen in the video also matched the forecast for December 4 from various weather pages.

Although the heat of last week's protests in China appears to have died down as many wait for clarity on the future of COVID management, there remain some instances of frustrations boiling over. Three years into the pandemic, China's zero-tolerance measures, from shutting its borders to stifling lockdowns, provide a stark contrast with the rest of the world, which has largely opened up in its efforts to live with the virus.