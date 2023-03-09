Students perform concert at State House for 'Music in Our Schools Month'

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

﻿A Harford County parent is speaking out after police said his 12-year-old was assaulted at Aberdeen Middle School by another parent. WBAL-TV has more details on how it happened and reaction from the family. According to Aberdeen police, the middle school's office staff allowed Kelly Sadik into the building via the outside intercom. However, instead of going to the office, police said Sadik went to the seventh-grade area of the school, which she was not permitted to do. Police said the 41-year-old entered the school around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, accompanied by her own child, she went to the 7th grade area and confronted a 12-year-old over an alleged harassment of her daughter where a verbal confrontation escalated.