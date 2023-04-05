Students at Nashua High School South walk out in protest of gun violence
Organizers of the event said students wanted to send a clear message that enough is enough.
Witnesses overheard Erik Tadeo Ramirez bragging on a phone call about stealing money from the Cartel del Noreste while he was at a house party.
The United States, Britain, Albania and Malta walked out on Russia's envoy for children's rights - whom the International Criminal Court wants to arrest on war crimes charges - as she spoke by video to U.N. Security Council members on Wednesday. Britain and the United States blocked the informal meeting on Ukraine, convened by Russia to focus on "evacuating children from conflict zones," from being webcast by the United Nations.
The schoolboy was also found guilty of seven sexual assaults.
MONTREAL — Federal prosecutors in the United States say an Indian man living in Canada was paid thousands of dollars to smuggle other Indian nationals into the U.S. through the Akwesasne Mohawk reserve. Simranjit (Shally) Singh, 40, appeared in an Albany, N.Y., court Friday to face six counts of alien smuggling for profit and three counts of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for profit, a day after he was extradited from Canada. The case is not connected to the deaths last week of eight peopl
Judge Eric Davis opened Wednesday's hearing with a clear signal to attorneys that the Capitol riot should be "stayed away from"
“(He) was spending the night at a friends house and a nightmare happened.”
‘On the day he was arrested and arraigned, here is my ad in response,’ Yusef Salaam says
RCMP in Prince George, a city in northern B.C. located about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver, are investigating their fourth homicide in less than two months. Investigators believe all four deaths are "related to the drug subculture in Prince George," according to RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. She said although the violence has been directed at people involved in the drug trade, there is also a threat to public safety. "We are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violen
MONTREAL — Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne, Que., man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week confirmed Tuesday he is connected to the case. In a statement, Akwesasne Mohawk police said Casey Oakes, 30, is linked to the tragic discovery, but they didn't provide further details. "Akwesasne Mohawk police investigators now believe Casey Oakes was connected to the eight deceased victims recovered from the water o
Vancouver police have dispatched officers to a tent encampment on the city's Downtown Eastside with the aim of shutting down the site to campers. The City of Vancouver says it has asked police to help bring a close to the encampment, removing all remaining tents and structures. It says in a statement that it decided to act due to "the growing public safety risk" posed by the encampment on East Hastings Street. It says more than 400 outdoor fires have occurred over the last eight months and four
UPDATE: Since CBC Toronto published this story, police have now identified the victim as a 19-year-old man but have not released his name. Toronto police say they have now identified a man whose identity was a mystery a month after he was found critically injured in Etobicoke. Police located the young John Doe in the area of Celestine Drive and the Westway shortly after 11 p.m. on March 5, after receiving information that a victim had been taken out of the trunk of a dark coloured sedan by two s
MONTREAL — A former doctor has been charged with manslaughter after an 84-year-old man died following a 2019 surgery, police in Laval, Que., said Tuesday. Isabelle Désormeau was arrested March 30 and released under conditions and a promise to appear for her arraignment on April 21, the police service north of Montreal said. Désormeau, police said, was the anesthetist at the time of the surgery, and according to records, has not practised for several years. Police said Désormeau, 52, faces one co
Ontario Provincial Police have charged another woman in connection with the abduction Elnaz Hajtamiri, who has been missing for nearly 16 months. In a news release, police said 35-year-old Etobicoke resident Dominique Ewan was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. She was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood, Ont., on May 16, police said Wednesday. Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibl
(Bloomberg) -- Vietnamese authorities seek to charge 54 individuals following a yearlong investigation into alleged bribes tied to repatriation flights during the pandemic that led to dismissals of high-level government officials. Most Read from BloombergWarner Bros. Nears Deal for Harry Potter Online TV SeriesUBS Chairman’s Top-Secret Prep Paid Off in Credit Suisse MomentWall Street Shuns Risk as Recession Talks Ramp Up: Markets WrapTop Tax Mistakes to Avoid If You Make More Than $100,000The Fi
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan earlier this month. Police say Illia Ayo faces one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted murder stemming from the incident. Officers received a call for a shooting around 3:45 a.m. on March 9, in the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive. They arrived to find a victim unconscious on the side of the road. He was taken to hospital whe
Police earlier said the Nashville shooter had ‘acted totally alone’
A teenager suspected of uploading videos on social media showing the rape of a nine-year-old girl was recorded as "low risk" by police despite living with younger siblings, a report has found.
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse. A 15-year-old girl whose body was discovered concealed in a forested area was murdered by a 37-year-old man from her remote northern community, a judge ruled Tuesday. Court of King's Bench Justice Wayne Renke found Jason Alec Tallcree guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of Roderica Ribbonleg. Tallcree was also convicted of sexual interference and offering an indignity to a dead body. In a lengthy decision delivered in a Pe
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is threatening legal action against the CBC if the corporation doesn't retract and apologize for recent reporting about the premier and COVID-19-related criminal cases related to last year's Coutts, Alta., blockade. In a letter addressed to CBC editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon and verified by CBC News, lawyer Munaf Mohamed, writing on Smith's behalf, demands the corporation retract its reporting and publish an apology online and in news broadcasts "informing readers t