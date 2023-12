The Canadian Press

Ottawa will require foreigners applying to study in Canada to have double the amount of funds currently required, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Thursday. He also threatened to cap visas in provinces that don't help house students or who won't shut down educational institutions that he argues shouldn't be operating. "There are, in provinces, the diploma equivalent of puppy mills that are just churning out diplomas, and this is not a legitimate student experience," Miller said at a news co