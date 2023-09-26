All Students 'Expected to Recover' After Fatal N.Y. Bus Crash: 'We Can’t Wait to Welcome Them Back'
The bus operator behind the wheel at the time of the crash failed 5 out of 15 inspections during the fiscal year 2023, according to officials
The bus operator behind the wheel at the time of the crash failed 5 out of 15 inspections during the fiscal year 2023, according to officials
MONTREAL — Air Canada says it has placed a firm order for 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft that will be used to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft in its fleet. The agreement also includes options for an additional 12 Boeing 787-10 aircraft. The airline says it expects to start receiving the new aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2025 with the last one scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027. The order announced today substitutes an earlier deal for two Boeing 777 fr
Kia Sorrento SUVs, Toyota Tundra pickups and Dodge Durango SUVs were among vehicles recently recalled. Check here for car recalls this past week
Six people are dead after a freight train slammed into an SUV carrying seven at a crossing in Hillsborough County, Florida, on Saturday evening, law enforcement officials said. The dead, which included three adults and three children, were members of a family and a friend of the family's children, officials said. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described a horrific scene, comparing the SUV to a crushed can in the aftermath of the crash.
Keelan Tuke told Lincoln Crown Court he could remember nothing of the lead-up to the crash which killed his friend Denii Reynolds.
Two teens led police officers in Tampa, Florida, on a “high speed” car chase on Sunday, September 24, culminating in their arrest on car theft and other charges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a statement.According to the HCSO, the suspects, ages 14 and 15, were both charged with grand theft, motor vehicle. The second was also charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement with a deadly weapon and fleeing to elude at high speed.“Unfortunately, there are individuals in our community who never learned that if something doesn’t belong to them, they shouldn’t touch it,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This car was left unlocked and running in a driveway, making it easy for these teens to steal.”Footage released by the HCSO showed the car chase, which started on Interstate 75. “When deputies attempted to pull them over, they refused,” the sheriff’s office said. The teens were ultimately stopped on the Selmon Expressway with help from the Florida Highway Patrol, the HCSO said. Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
A flight instructor and a student aboard a small aircraft were seriously injured when the plane crashed into a soccer field Monday afternoon in San Pedro, authorities said.
Tesla (TSLA) shares are trending today, due to a report from the Financial Times indicating that the company is under investigation by the EU to assess potential unfair subsidies in Chinese exports for electric vehicle manufacturers. The EU is focusing its attention on the electric vehicle market due to it being a popular export, with approximately one-fifth of all-electric vehicles sold in Europe originating from China. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it's pausing construction of a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan until it is confident it can run the factory competitively. The move comes as the company is in the midst of national contract talks with the United Auto Workers union, which wants to represent workers at battery factories and win them top wages. The UAW went on strike against Ford and the other two Detroit automakers, General Motors and Stellantis, on Sept. 15. T
You would think that for those to whom money is no object, only the most luxurious rides will do. However, many wealthy Americans -- and some of the richest people in the world -- drive more modest...
2024 Toyota GR Corolla gets a new mid-range Premium trim. There's a Small price bump on the entry-level Core, the Circuit Edition takes the top spot.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is looking to trade in her Tesla for a union-made electric vehicle (EV). Source: CBS News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alyssa Milligan was someone who intuitively knew when another person needed help, encouragement or a kind word. Although she was new to Tennessee, the 23-year old physical therapy student, whose mother called her “Sweet Alyssa,” had already made many close connections, especially within the tight-knit cycling community around Nashville — before she was killed this month, struck by a pickup truck while cycling with a friend. Roadway deaths in the U.S. are mounting despite
A few years ago, Toyota ran an advertising campaign in America for the Camry (bear with me here). The ad took a series of Camry-owning families that, despite owning several models of this quintessentially dull saloon, had never actually sold one. When they wanted a new one, they simply shuffled their existing fleet down one layer of the family pecking order. By the time it got to ‘the pool-guy’ end of the chain, some of those cars were still doing their job and approaching a million miles on the
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Monday that it has awarded more than $1.4 billion to projects that improve railway safety and boost capacity, with roughly $1 billion of the money coming from the 2021 infrastructure law. “These projects will make American rail safer, more reliable, and more resilient, delivering tangible benefits to dozens of communities where railroads are located, and strengthening supply chains for the entire country," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigi
Disqualified driver Kelvin Bainbridge, 19, was one of County Durham’s most wanted criminals when he was spotted behind the wheel in October 2019.
Nissan Motor Co said on Monday all its new European models will be fully electric and it plans to sell only electric vehicles (EVs) on the continent by 2030, joining a growing number of carmakers shifting to electric by the end of the decade. "There is no turning back now," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement. The Japanese carmaker said that one of two new EV models it has already confirmed for Europe will be manufactured at its Sunderland plant in northeast England.
The supercar is one of just 31 finished in the bright color.
2006 Ford GT – 90 miles and all 4 options.
Hitting the road soon? Check our live traffic updates to see if your route is clear.
Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.