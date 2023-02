The Canadian Press

REGINA — The University of Regina says it has rescinded the honorary doctor of laws degree it awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond in 2003 as she faces questions about her Indigenous heritage. The University was the first to revoke a degree granted to Turpel-Lafond, although she returned honorary degrees to two post-secondary institutions in British Columbia earlier this year. Those schools and several others across Canada have confirmed they were reviewing honorary degrees conferred on Turpel-La