New student union coming to Southwestern College

Nearly three years ago, as the pandemic forced people from jobs, businesses shuttered and the Trump administration attempted to stave off economic turmoil, White House officials made the decision to temporarily pause all student loan repayments without penalty and accruing interest. President Joe Biden, who campaigned on forgiving up to $10,000 per borrower during his 2020 campaign, and was under growing pressure to both deliver on his promise and lift the payment pause, in late August finally announced that he would do so. The plan was to invoke emergency powers because of economic hardship endured from the pandemic and forgive $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers who made less than $125,000, or $250,000 as a married couple, and up to $20,000 for borrowers who had also received Pell Grants while they were in school.