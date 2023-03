CBC

COVID-19 has killed eight more New Brunswickers and 11 people have been admitted to hospital because of the virus, including four people under age 20, the youngest age category provided by the province in its weekly updates. The number of new lab-confirmed COVID cases and the test positivity rate remained "relatively stable" between Feb. 26 and March 4, according to the COVIDWatch report, while vaccination rates have stalled. None of the deaths occurred during the latest reporting period, the re