Student homelessness on the rise in Polk County

The fallout from the pandemic, inflation, global shortages and what some describe as the beginning of a recession is impacting families, especially in our most rural counties. We sat down with leaders at several nonprofits in Polk County who told ABC Action News the needs are more significant than ever. Polk County Schools is in partnership with Homeless Education Advocates Restoring the Hope (HEARTH), along with Teamwork Achieves Student Success and Encourages Learning (T.A.S.S.E.L.) and Feeding Tampa Bay. All three nonprofits work together to ensure no family falls through the gaps.