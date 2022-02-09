Student heckled amid Indian state school hijab ban

Muskan Khan is a female Muslim student who became an internet sensation in India.

She was seen chanting "God is great" to counter a crowd of students with saffron shawls, typically worn by Hindus, who support a hijab ban.

"Every religion has freedom, India is a unity…every religion has freedom. They are following their culture and I am following my culture. They should let us follow our culture and not raise any obstacle."

India's southern Karnataka state ordered schools and colleges to shut for three days on Tuesday (February 8) after protests erupted in response to some institutions refusing entry to students wearing the hijab, citing an education ministry order.

Majority of Karnataka state is Hindu and 12% of the population is Muslim.

It is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party.

The education minister of the state B.C. Nagesh said school dress codes had been set after reviewing court decisions from across the country to ban the hijab at educational institutions.

Opposition parties and critics accuse the government at federal and state level of discriminating against religious minorities and running the risk of stoking violence.

Modi defended his record and says his economic and social policies benefit all Indians.

The Karnataka High Court will hear a petition in the case on Wednesday, as per media reports.