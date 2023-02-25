Student brings loaded gun to Pajaro Valley High School: WPD
Student brings loaded gun to Pajaro Valley High School: WPD
Student brings loaded gun to Pajaro Valley High School: WPD
The owner of the house offered it to the school.
The bill would gut gender studies majors, remove what it calls "identity politics" from core courses, and forbid funding to some programs.
The 7-year-old said he wanted to kill the teachers and then the students by stabbing them in the heart, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sierra Canyon and superstar Juju Watkins will play Etiwanda in a rematch at the Southern Section Open Division girls' basketball final on Saturday.
Two more universities have revoked the honorary doctor of laws degree bestowed on Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond. McGill University told CBC News the university's senate voted to revoke the honorary degree awarded to her in 2014. In a public statement on the same day, Carleton University said the university's senate passed a motion to rescind her degree awarded to her in 2019. Last fall, CBC published a story casting doubt on Turpel-Lafond's claim to Indigenous ancestry. In the wake of that story, a g
Police release the identities of those killed in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday.
Personal support workers and licensed practical nurses can now upgrade their credentials without leaving their current jobs. Under a new pilot program, they can study part time, while still making full-time wages and paying no tuition. The $13.3 million program, funded through an agreement with the federal government, was announced Friday in Saint John. It will give 208 people a chance to train in Saint John and Bathurst. Trevor Holder, minister of post-secondary education, training and labour,
"Nobody deserves to work their whole life," Greyson Thurman, a student who helped organize the GoFundMe campaign, said.
The liberal arts college, and one of the state’s most progressive higher-education institutions, made headlines after Gov. Ron DeSantis installed six conservatives to its 13-member board of trustees.
A school that banned girls from wearing skirts was closed on Friday after pupils staged a protest against the uniform policy.
The 32-year-old teacher told the teen he had been in a relationship with a student before, police said.
Scott Green, the university’s president, said the structure’s demolition is “a healing step” for the community.
The students want the DeSantis administration to end its attack on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in colleges and universities.
You’ve never seen — and heard — a snow day announcement quite like this one from Michigan.
Students at McCaskey High School in Lancaster walked out of class Friday morning in protest of the board's choice for new superintendent.
The school president said the home where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed last fall will be "a healing step" in the process.
Taxpayers should not have to pay money intended for students for board members’ illegal decisions. | Editorial
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reviewing College Board's Advanced Placement African American studies course, following nationwide debate over the curriculum that erupted after the course was rejected by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "After numerous reports about draft course content, the governor asked the Education Secretariat to review the College Board's proposed AP African American Studies course as it pertains to Executive Order 1," said Gov. Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter in a statement to ABC News.
Shanna Hayes in 2007 became the first member of her immediate family to attend college. "At no point did I actually have that conversation," Hayes said, referring to her lack of financial planning before enrolling at New England College in New Hampshire. The finances of Hayes and millions of other Americans are in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments next Tuesday in appeals by President Joe Biden's administration of lower court rulings blocking his plan announced last August to cancel $430 billion in student debt.
A protest broke out in Penrice Academy, St Austell, on Friday against a new school rule which bans pupils from going to the toilet during lessons.