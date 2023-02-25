Student brings loaded gun to Pajaro Valley High School: WPD

Reuters

Shanna Hayes in 2007 became the first member of her immediate family to attend college. "At no point did I actually have that conversation," Hayes said, referring to her lack of financial planning before enrolling at New England College in New Hampshire. The finances of Hayes and millions of other Americans are in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments next Tuesday in appeals by President Joe Biden's administration of lower court rulings blocking his plan announced last August to cancel $430 billion in student debt.