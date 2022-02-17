Stuart Hall jumps into the House Float parade

CBC

After a hitting a bit of a speed bump, Brad Gushue is once again rolling along at the Beijing Olympics Gushue swept Canada to a 7-3 win over Italy in nine ends on Monday at the Ice Cube in men's curling to improve the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Canadians have now won two in a row after losing back-to-back games. "We never really felt like we had an opportunity to be aggressive until the sixth end when we got a two and then again in the ninth [end], so it was a matter of j