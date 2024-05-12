Stuart Fairchild's nice leaping grab at the wall

The Canadian Press

Toronto FC saw its five-game winning streak end in ugly fashion Saturday in a 3-2 loss to New York City FC that saw seven yellow cards, one red and a frenzied post-game melee. There was bad blood between the two teams dating back to New York's 2-1 win on March 16 when there was an altercation in the tunnel at halftime at Yankee Stadium. New York coach Nick Cushing had played down that incident when asked about it on the lead-up to Saturday's match, saying: "There was nothing in it. It was two te