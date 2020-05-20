Structures Washed Away in Floodwater After Michigan Dam Bursts

Campers, propane tanks, boats, docks and other debris were seen floating in the flooded Sanford lake, in Michigan, on Wednesday, May 18, after the nearby Edenville Dam burst.

The dam, located upstream from Sanford lake, gave way following heavy rainfall on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of surrounding communities.

Local media reported that the evacuations would include the towns of Edenville, Sanford and parts of the city of Midland, which is home to 42,000 people. Credit: Laura Finley via Storyful