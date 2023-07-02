Structures Damaged After Large Tornado Strikes Central Alberta

Severe damage was reported in parts of central Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, July 1, after a tornado struck the area, local media reported.

According to official weather reports, parts of Mountain View County including the towns Didsbury, Olds and Carstairs, were under ‘critical’ tornado warnings on Saturday afternoon.

Footage captured by Allan Berdahl shows a tornado swirling near 2A Highway between Carstairs and Didsbury. Speaking to Storyful, Berdahl said the tornado grew to a “massive size”.

No injuries were reported, local media said. Credit: Allan Berdahl via Storyful