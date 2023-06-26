Structures Damaged After Funnel Cloud Rips Through Central Indiana

Multiple structures were damaged after a funnel cloud ripped through Greenwood, Indiana, on Sunday, June 25, local authorities said.

Video shared by Cole Basey shows destroyed buildings and flattened trees.

Speaking with local media, police said several homes had been destroyed by the weather event. Bargersville Fire Department said there were no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the region. Credit: Cole Basey via Storyful