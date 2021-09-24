Structure Destroyed by Fawn Fire in California

At least 25 structures were destroyed as the Fawn Fire burning in California’s Shasta County grew to over 5,500 acres in size as of Thursday, September 23.

According to CALFIRE, 2,000 structures remained under threat from the Fawn Fire as of Thursday evening, prompting evacuations locally.

This footage was published by the Cottonwood Fire Department on Instagram, and shows a structure destroyed by the fire. Credit: Cottonwood Fire Department via Storyful