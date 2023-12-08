Strongsville City Schools: Coach Lou Cirino still out head coaching job after packed meeting

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Asked how he processes losing, Connor Bedard recalled one of his seasons with the Regina Pats — his junior hockey team in Canada. He didn't have to look back very far. After all, the rookie center just turned 18 in July. “I remember my 16-year in Reg, we didn’t make playoffs and had a slow patch, kind of similar to what we’ve had right now just at the start of the year," he said. "It was pretty slow, we had a losing streak and stuff. It sucks, you never want to lose games. “We kno