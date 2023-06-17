Strong Winds Whip up Debris as Deadly Tornado Hits Perryton, Texas

Strong winds blew debris across a road in Perryton, Texas, on June 15, as a tornado killed at least three people and injured dozens of others.

Jonah Lange captured footage of winds whipping up dust and debris. He said the video was filmed south of Perryton.

The deadly tornado was given a preliminary rating of EF-3 by the National Weather Service, which estimates wind speeds based on the damage caused. Credit: Jonah Lange via Storyful