Strong Winds and Rain Wallop Southern Ontario

A powerful storm swept through southern Ontario on Saturday, May 21, killing at least two people and causing widespread power outages, officials said.

Paul Bastow said he filmed this footage in Orleans, a suburb of Ottawa, during the storm on Saturday.

According to authorities, two people died after being struck by falling trees. Peel Regional Police said a woman walking in Brampton was struck by a large tree. About an hour later, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said one person had died and two were injured when a tree fell on a camping trailer at Pinehurst Lake.

The OPP also said three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries when trees fell onto two golf carts at a golf course in Zorra, Oxford County. Credit: Paul Barstow via Storyful