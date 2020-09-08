Strong Winds Leave Salt Lake City Residents Without Power

A windstorm with gusts over 90 mph downed trees, knocked out power, and forced schools to close along the Wasatch Front in north-central Utah on Tuesday, September 8, local reports said.

Hurricane-force winds were recorded in Farmington, Centerville, Layton, Willard, Brigham City, and Salt Lake City and at Logan Peak Tuesday morning, according to local reports.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City officially reported 98 mph wind gusts.

This footage shows trees downed on Hampton Avenue in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Credit: @rlikness via Storyful