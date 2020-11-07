Strong Winds Lash Cayman Islands as Eta Regains Tropical Storm Strength

Strong winds battered palm trees in the Cayman Islands as Eta, which the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said had regained tropical-storm strength, approached on the morning of November 7.

The NHC issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Cayman Islands, parts of Cuba, northwest Bahamas, South Florida, and the Florida Keys.

“Significant, life-threatening flash and river flooding will be possible in Cuba, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain,” the NHC said. “A tornado or two may occur Sunday evening and Sunday night over South Florida and the Keys,” they continued.

The Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the Bahamas and South Florida were forecast to experience urban and flash flooding, the NHC said. Credit: @gonolesglp via Storyful