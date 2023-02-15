Strong winds hit San Diego County
Strong winds are causing problem once again in San Diego County as the count of downed trees rises.
From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.
Winter's flip-flopping continues across Ontario, with a taste of spring-like temperatures followed by a wintry mix and plunging daytime highs this week
Forecasters call for sunny skies and breezy conditions.
A nor'easter scraping south of Atlantic Canada is spreading a heavy swath of snow across parts of Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland through Tuesday.
PM Chris Hipkins calls Cyclone Gabrielle ‘the most significant weather event New Zealand has seen this century’
An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 centimetres had fallen overnight.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.
Lava erupted from a crater on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on February 12 as volcanic activity picked up, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).Footage released by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii’s Big Island shows the molten rock splashing from Halemaumau crater, located at the summit of Kilauea. According to the post, a cone-shaped vent collapsed early Sunday morning and created a “robust spillway” of molten rock.The current eruption posed no threat and occurred in a closed area of the park, the USGS said, but officials warned of potential air hazards and would continue to monitor the volcano’s activity. Credit: Hawaii Volcanoes NPS via Storyful
A swath of winter storm warnings are in effect for most of eastern Newfoundland on Monday. Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Boudreau said Monday about 30 to 40 centimetres of snow could fall over the northwest Avalon Peninsula, Clarenville, Bonavista Peninsula and Burin Peninsula areas, beginning overnight and continuing until Wednesday. "It will generally start with snow overnight tonight for most areas and that will continue through most of the day Tuesday," said Boudreau. "For the Aval
STORY: Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing across a road. Rescuers pulled out several people alive from collapsed buildings on Monday and were digging to reach a grandmother, mother and daughter from a single family, a week after the country's worst earthquake in modern history.
The incident came a day after massive protests against the new far-right government gripped Jerusalem.
Just weeks after Auckland was hit by deadly floods, Cyclone Gabrielle has caused further flooding in the north of New Zealand, with landslides and ocean swells damaging homes and infrastructureView on euronews
Photographs show elephants feeding on rubbish dumped in a forest in the Minneriya National Park of Sri Lanka - but how many dogs can you spot among the litter?
The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years. A firefighter was missing and another was rescued with critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide overnight near the country’s largest city, Auckland, authorities said. Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that killed four people.
Seed-potato growers who destroyed their crops last year because borders were closed to their sale are hopeful promised compensation from the federal government could come this month. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency stopped transport of seed potatoes, along with table potatoes, in the fall of 2021 after potato wart was found in some Island fields. It ended 20 years of successful management of the pest. So far, compensation to seed growers has only covered the cost of running the potatoes thro
The road is around 2.7 miles (4.4km) southwest from Islahiye, in the province of Gaziantep, and was one of the areas which had some of the most serious tremors. Islahiye is a railway border town with Syria. The city, beside the Mediterranean Sea in the province of Hatay, was heavily damaged in the earthquake.
Heavy snow has prompted widespread school closures and flight cancellations, with as much as 40 cm possible across parts of Atlantic Canada through Tuesday.
Concerned Vietnam-based exporters are seeking to ensure they comply with a U.S. ban on imported products using raw materials from China's Xinjiang as lucrative trade in goods like garments and solar panels comes under closer scrutiny in Washington. As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai visits Vietnam this week, executives and other people familiar with the situation said some industries in Vietnam may be importing, sometimes unwittingly, raw material from Xinjiang - or might find it hard to prove they were not doing so. The U.S. embassy in Hanoi had no comment on the issue and the matter was not on the official list of topics that Tai planned to discuss with the Vietnamese government, according to a media statement.
MPs are questioning the federal government about its sizable investments in carbon capture following new research on the state of the technology in Canada. In question period Friday, NDP MP Laurel Collins said the Liberals’ investment in carbon capture is a “flawed approach” and a direct result of them “listening to Big Oil.” Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) — whereby climate-warming pollution is captured directly from industrial processes — is lauded by some as a key component of