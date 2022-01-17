Strong Winds Hit Miami Area as Powerful Storm System Impacts South Florida

Strong winds and rain hit the Miami area on Sunday, January 16, as a powerful storm system moved across southern Florida.

Footage by @GIFsZP shows strong winds near Miami. A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for the area on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Miami said there had been multiple reports of tornados across southwest Florida on Sunday on what they called a “very active weather day.” Credit: @GIFsZP via Storyful