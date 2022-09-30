Strong Winds Hit Charleston as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Hurricane Ian accelerated toward South Carolina’s coast on Friday, September 30, bringing “life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

This video was posted Maria Cabas at around 11:30 am and shows strong winds and street flooding in Downtown Charleston.

Shortly after 12 pm, the National Weather Service in Charleston reported that a “very heavy rain band” was moving through Charleston, with potential wind gusts over 75 mph (120 km/h). Residents were warned to prepare for flooding and wind damage.

The wind conditions prompted the Charleston County Government to temporarily suspend emergency medical services crews. “They will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” the county said. Credit: @mariacab9211 via Storyful