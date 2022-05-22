Strong Winds and Heavy Rain Cause Power Outages Across Parts of Ontario

A powerful storm swept through southern Ontario on Saturday, May 21, killing at least two people and causing widespread power outages, officials said.

Twitter user @TheC1eaner, who shot this footage, said it was recorded in Orleans, a suburb of Ottawa, during the storm on Saturday.

According to authorities, two people died after being struck by falling trees. Peel Regional Police said a woman walking in Brampton was struck by a large tree. About an hour later, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said one person had died and two were injured when a tree fell on a camping trailer at Pinehurst Lake.

The OPP also said three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries when trees fell onto two golf carts at a golf course in Zorra, Oxford County. Credit: @TheC1eaner via Storyful

