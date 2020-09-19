Strong Winds Grow Bobcat Fire to 91,000 Acres

The Bobcat fire burning in the San Gabriel Mountains of California reached 91,000 acres by Saturday morning, September 19, reports said.

Homes in the Antelope Valley were threatened by the flames, which officials said “spread rapidly” on Friday night as winds picked up.

“The fire made significant wind-driven runs and impacted the communities of Juniper Hills, Valyermo, and Big Rock Springs. Numerous evacuation orders and warnings were issued,” Angeles National Forest wrote in an update on InciWeb.

This footage shows the Bobcat Fire as seen from Littlerock on Friday night, September 18.

As of Saturday morning, the fire was 15 percent contained. Credit: Lindsey Parra via Storyful