Strong winds fuel big brush fire near Plattsmouth

Storyful

The phrase about a mother’s work never being done is epitomized in footage shared to Instagram on March 28 from South Lake Tahoe, California, showing a black bear “mom” gathering insulation for her den, as her “cubs complain” in the background.The footage, captured by nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch, is timestamped as being taken on March 27 and shows the bear paw at shrubbery while faint calls from the background can be heard.“Mom knows a cold, snowy, and windy storm is about to move through and does her best to gather some more bedding/insulation for her seven-to-eight-week-old cubs,” commented Sielsch on his Instagram post.“Turn up the sound and hear the cubs complain while mom is working hard to keep them protected,” he adds. A “dynamic winter storm” was forecast in the region on the evening of March 27.Sielsch has been documenting the life of the bear and her cubs over a number of recent Instagram posts, and regularly shares footage of South Lake Tahoe’s bear population. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful