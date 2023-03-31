Strong winds fuel big brush fire near Plattsmouth
It took dozens of firefighters to contain the field fire near the Schilling wildlife refuge Thursday.
It took dozens of firefighters to contain the field fire near the Schilling wildlife refuge Thursday.
I love my electric car, dear reader, I really do. The driving experience is revolutionary, the acceleration mind-blowing and there are no nasty exhaust fumes or engine noise. After almost three years, I’m not going back: it is far superior, for my purposes, to a petrol-powered vehicle.
Nancy Basinger says she saw little ripples of movement inside a bucket water from her bathroom, and she almost couldn't believe her eyes. The downtown Windsor, Ont., tenant says she immediately called over a friend to take a look at what she thought were little tiny fish swimming in her water. But she says she's since had them identified by a researcher as crustaceans — aquatic invertebrates known as amphipods. "I was totally and completely stunned," she said. "I couldn't believe there were live
The marker was stuck on land 5 years.
Following a winter of heavy storms, water is again roaring into California’s largest reservoirs and lakes for the first time in nearly three years.
Photos from NASA show the California landscape turning from brown to green after recent winter storms.
Donald P. Smith of North Las Vegas was 39 when he was reported missing in the waters of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.
The inland taipan is the most venomous snake in the world. Its venom contains an enzyme that makes it spread faster throughout the body when bitten.
A large hole capable of generating solar winds north of a million miles per hour has appeared on the surface of the sun for the second time in a week. It is known as a coronal hole - and this one is 20 times bigger than Earth. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spotted it, and it could send superfast solar winds of 1.8 million miles per hour hurtling towards our planet as early as Thursday.
Bogus Basin could still pick up another two feet of snow this weekend while Boise is edging closer to yet another cold record.
The phrase about a mother’s work never being done is epitomized in footage shared to Instagram on March 28 from South Lake Tahoe, California, showing a black bear “mom” gathering insulation for her den, as her “cubs complain” in the background.The footage, captured by nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch, is timestamped as being taken on March 27 and shows the bear paw at shrubbery while faint calls from the background can be heard.“Mom knows a cold, snowy, and windy storm is about to move through and does her best to gather some more bedding/insulation for her seven-to-eight-week-old cubs,” commented Sielsch on his Instagram post.“Turn up the sound and hear the cubs complain while mom is working hard to keep them protected,” he adds. A “dynamic winter storm” was forecast in the region on the evening of March 27.Sielsch has been documenting the life of the bear and her cubs over a number of recent Instagram posts, and regularly shares footage of South Lake Tahoe’s bear population. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful
A cold low pressure system spinning off the coast of California sent bands of rain and snow across the state Wednesday, making travel difficult and adding to an epic mountain snowpack. Forecasters said the storm was not as strong as the systems that pounded the state all winter, but that chains were required for vehicles on highways through the Sierra Nevada. The San Francisco Bay Area was hit by gusty winds, hail and periods of heavy rain as multiple storm cells intensified quickly, the National Weather Service said.
The whale had learned to swim with just its pectoral fins. It likely lost its tail when it was snagged in commercial fishing gear, Fox 11 LA reported.
The four cubs are the first to be born in the country since the big cat was declared extinct there.
On this day in weather history, Niagara Falls dried up.
A series of solar flares adds to a recent explosion of activity on the sun. It's a preview of solar holes, eruptions, and radiation blasts to come.
Canada's province of Alberta - the heart of the country's oil and gas industry - is expected to offer more support for carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects now that the federal government has its incentives in place, the federal natural resources minister told Reuters on Thursday. CCUS is one of the key technologies Canada is relying on to help reach net-zero emissions by 2050, and industry says additional government incentives are the last piece of the puzzle needed to kickstart the projects. This week, Canada's federal budget expanded eligibility for CCUS investment tax credits over the next five years, by adding C$520 million to the C$2.6 billion program laid out in last year's budget.
Snow swept over parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday, March 29, as winter weather persisted in the area.This footage was captured by Cara Bissonnette, who said she filmed it in the town of Melbourne, Ontario, on Wednesday morning.According to Environment Canada, bouts of “heavy, wet” snow and wind gusts were forecasted in the region throughout Wednesday. Credit: Cara Bissonnette via Storyful
A cold front passing through eastern Ontario and western Quebec will bring a burst of heavy, wet snow that's expected to last into Wednesday evening. Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for much of southwestern Quebec, while eastern Ontario is currently under a winter weather travel advisory. According to Environment Canada, snow squall warnings are issued when "brief by intense bursts" of heavy snow produce near zero visibility conditions. Periods of heavy snow are forecast in Quebe
Atka joined the Colorado zoo at 8 weeks old, officials said.
Heavy snow and fierce winds were making their way across the West on Wednesday, moving from California to Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.