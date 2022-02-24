Strong Winds From Cyclone Emnati Lash Fort-Dauphin, Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati lashed Madagascar on Wednesday, February 23, marking the fourth tropical storm to hit the island in the span of a month.

Footage filmed by local resident Charles Yves, who said it was taken in Fort-Dauphin on Wednesday afternoon, shows strong winds plummeting down on trees.

Meteo-France tweeted that Cyclone Emnati had made landfall in southeast Madagascar just before midnight on Tuesday and was forecast to bring wind gusts up to 140 km/h (87 mph).

Meteo Madagascar issued a red weather warning for the Vatovavy region due to rising waters on the Mananjary River. Water levels on the river had reached almost four meters on February 23, they reported.

Emnati remained a "moderate tropical storm” as of late Wednesday evening, according to Meteo Madagascar. Credit: Charles Yves via Storyful