Strong Wind and Rain Batters Southern Ontario as Storm Moves Through

Heavy rain and hail battered parts of southern Ontario on Thursday, August 10, as severe weather moved through the region.

This footage was filmed by Edgar Wideman, who said he captured it from Hawkesville on Thursday morning.

A squall watch was issued for the region through Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada.

In Ottawa, Ontario’s capital city, stormy weather flooded roads, fields and the city’s transit road network, local media reported. Credit: Edgar Wideman via Storyful