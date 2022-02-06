Strong Wind Hits Southeast Madagascar as Batsirai Nears Landfall

Powerful wind and heavy rain lashed the east coast of Madagascar as Tropical Cyclone Batsirai approached landfall on Saturday evening, February 5.

This footage from Twitter user @Veromampiandra shows conditions in the southeastern city of Fort Dauphin a few hours before landfall.

Meteo-France, France’s national meteorological agency, said Batsirai made landfall at around 8 pm with average wind speeds of 167 km/h (103.7 mph) and an eye measuring more than 40 km (31 miles) in diameter.

Batsirai is the second tropical storm to hit Madagascar in weeks, according to NASA’s Earth Observatory.

The storm had already pounded the French overseas territory of Reunion and the island nation of Mauritius on February 2 before moving west across the Indian Ocean toward Madagascar. Credit: @Veromampiandra via Storyful

