Strong wind gusts expected today in south-central Pennsylvania
Strong wind gusts are in the forecast today for south-central Pennsylvania
Strong wind gusts are in the forecast today for south-central Pennsylvania
These animals typically don’t play nice together, but that’s exactly what they were doing, photos show.
It’s the fourth house to collapse since February 2022.
The lake has gained about 3.5 billion gallons since the start of the year.
The reticulated python is the longest snake in the world, with the longest ever recorded measuring about 32.8 feet long.
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
The "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt" is a massive bloom of brown algae that stretches from the coast of West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.
A vast blanket of seaweed about 5,000 miles across is threatening beaches along the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. Visible from space, the so-called Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt is believed to have some benefits, including serving as a habitat for certain fish and crustaceans and absorbing carbon dioxide. Mr LaPointe, who has studied Sargassum for four decades, said huge piles typically come ashore in South Florida in May, but beaches in Key West are already being inundated with algae.
Nevada lawmakers are considering a remarkable shift in allowing the water agency that manages the Colorado River supply for Las Vegas to limit single-family residential use in the desert city and surrounding county. It's another potential step in a decades-long effort to ensure one of the driest metropolitan areas in the U.S. has enough water. Already, in Las Vegas ornamental lawns are banned, new swimming pools have a size limit and the water used inside homes is recycled.
VANCOUVER — The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia's southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes. Environment Canada says anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres is expected at higher elevations of the passes north and east of Hope by Tuesday morning. Up to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast along the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler, but the weather office says con
The atmospheric river over California has forced thousands to flee their home, but another is set to cause more disruption and danger.
Scientists say the pace with which infrastructure is being built threatens the Himalayan ecosystem.
“The next thing I knew, just dead, heavy weight was just coming over the top of me.”
The sharp rise in electric cars is overwhelming caravan parks across the country, owners have warned.
From fire to ice, the mountain communities east of Sacramento engulfed in snow are in the teeth of climate change.
California’s recent storms brought on a levee break and a tornado. Here’s what could happen next.
Invisible to the naked eye, undetectable by smell and 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide for its short-term warming impact on the climate, methane is explosive, toxic and can make helicopters fall out of the sky. It’s like something out of a superhero movie — or a bad dream. About half of Canada’s reported methane emissions are produced by the oil and gas industry, both from regular operations and leaks. But much of the climate damage caused by the sector’s methane pollution goes undetec
Volkswagen announced Monday it plans to build a major plant for electric vehicle batteries in Canada. The European automaker said the Volkswagen Group and its battery company PowerCo will establish its first overseas ``gigafactory″ for battery cell manufacturing in St. Thomas, in southwestern Ontario. The company signed an agreement last year with the Canadian government to work to identify suitable sites for such a facility in Canada.
The RSPCA said the bearded dragon, which was found by a member of the public at Hailsham Cricket Club in East Sussex, is now being looked after by the animal welfare charity.
CALGARY — Canadian oil and gas companies are singing from the same songbook in the lead-up to the 2023 federal budget, and its title is the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. legislation, signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden in August of last year, has been brought up again and again in recent weeks by industry leaders jockeying for support for emissions reductions projects. Whether folks like it or not, you’re really competing against the IRA," said Enbridge Inc. CEO Greg Ebel during his
New research found fungi growing alongside trees could produce a nutritious food source for nearly 19 million people per year.